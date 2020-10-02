Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley believes that the reason he has not been asked to join the band's End Of The Road Farewell tour is because of a sexual misconduct accusations that his ex-girlfriend made against Gene Simmons.
Ace says that the accusations are false and made up, but he thinks they are one of the main reasons the band has not invited him to play with them on the trek, he told Loudwire.
He said, "One of the major reasons I wasn't invited on the tour was my old girlfriend, who they didn't really enjoy being around. Supposedly she accused Gene of sexual misconduct.
"She's got some stupid videos on YouTube, but I think most of them have been taken down. [The accusations are] completely false and made up. I signed a legal document stating that I didn't witness anything. I think she was just trying to extract money from Paul and Gene."
Ace Frehley Attempted Reunion With KISS Bandmate Peter Criss On Origins
My Dying Bride Share New Song 'A Secret Kiss'
Ace Frehley Will Reunite With KISS For A Price
Dolly Parton Shares Her Take On 'I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus'
Myths Of KISS And More Set For New TV Series
KISS And David Lee Roth Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates
KISS and System Of A Down Lead Download Lineup
Paul Stanley Talks KISS Partnership With Gene Simmons
KISS Announce Rescheduled Farewell Tour Dates
KISS Reunion Prevented By False Me Too Accusation Says Ace- Ozzy Osbourne Themed Children's Book In The Works- Iron Maiden Working On New Material Says Bruce- more
Root 66: Gasoline Lollipops- Cary Morin- Fireside Collective- Heathcote Hill
Stray Cats - Rocked This Town: From LA to London
Reggae Party: A Reggae Session- Wailing Souls- The Skints
The Blues: William Shatner - The Blues
Dokken - The Lost Songs 1978-1981
KISS Reunion Prevented By False Me Too Accusation Says Ace
Ozzy Osbourne Themed Children's Book In The Works
Iron Maiden Working On New Material Says Bruce Dickinson
Yes Streaming Their Take On John Lennon's 'Imagine'
Linkin Park Stream Quite Different 'In The End' Demo
The Doors Revisit Unreleased Version Of 'Roadhouse Blues'
Keith Richards Streams Unreleased Track Video From Expanded Reissue
John Fogerty Announces 'Fogerty's Factory' Covers Album