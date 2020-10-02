.

KISS Reunion Prevented By False Me Too Accusation Says Ace

Keavin Wiggins | 10-02-2020

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley believes that the reason he has not been asked to join the band's End Of The Road Farewell tour is because of a sexual misconduct accusations that his ex-girlfriend made against Gene Simmons.

Ace says that the accusations are false and made up, but he thinks they are one of the main reasons the band has not invited him to play with them on the trek, he told Loudwire.

He said, "One of the major reasons I wasn't invited on the tour was my old girlfriend, who they didn't really enjoy being around. Supposedly she accused Gene of sexual misconduct.

"She's got some stupid videos on YouTube, but I think most of them have been taken down. [The accusations are] completely false and made up. I signed a legal document stating that I didn't witness anything. I think she was just trying to extract money from Paul and Gene."




