Yes have released a stream of their live cover of the John Lennon classic "Imagine". The track appears on their forthcoming live album, which is set for release on October 30th.
The new live album will be entitled "The Royal Affair Tour - Live From Las Vegas" and it was captured in July of last year at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas.
Yes drummer Alan White shares a history with the Beatles legend, having been a part of the Plastic Ono Band and playing on the "Imagine" album. White had this to say about Yes' version of the song, "They put a special film together with footage from that time.
"We played Imagine on the Yes tour, and they'd run it behind me. The first time I saw it, I turned around and went, 'Who the hell is that guy?!'" Stream the live cover below:
Yes Announce New Album 'The Royal Affair Tour, Live From Las Vegas'
Yes Legend Jon Anderson Streams New Song 'First Born Leaders'
Yes Announce Rescheduled Relayer Tour Dates
Yes Legend Steve Howe Announces New Solo Album
Yes Announce Rescheduled European Tour Dates
Yes Cancel Tour and Cruise To The Edge Appearance
Yes Announce U.S. Spring Tour Dates
Rush Geddy Lee Was Thrilled To Say Yes To Historic Jam 2019 In Review
Jon Anderson Is 'Very Open' To Reuniting With Yes 2019 In Review
KISS Reunion Prevented By False Me Too Accusation Says Ace- Ozzy Osbourne Themed Children's Book In The Works- Iron Maiden Working On New Material Says Bruce- more
Root 66: Gasoline Lollipops- Cary Morin- Fireside Collective- Heathcote Hill
Stray Cats - Rocked This Town: From LA to London
Reggae Party: A Reggae Session- Wailing Souls- The Skints
The Blues: William Shatner - The Blues
Dokken - The Lost Songs 1978-1981
KISS Reunion Prevented By False Me Too Accusation Says Ace
Ozzy Osbourne Themed Children's Book In The Works
Iron Maiden Working On New Material Says Bruce Dickinson
Yes Streaming Their Take On John Lennon's 'Imagine'
Linkin Park Stream Quite Different 'In The End' Demo
The Doors Revisit Unreleased Version Of 'Roadhouse Blues'
Keith Richards Streams Unreleased Track Video From Expanded Reissue
John Fogerty Announces 'Fogerty's Factory' Covers Album