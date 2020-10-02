Yes Streaming Their Take On John Lennon's 'Imagine'

Yes have released a stream of their live cover of the John Lennon classic "Imagine". The track appears on their forthcoming live album, which is set for release on October 30th.

The new live album will be entitled "The Royal Affair Tour - Live From Las Vegas" and it was captured in July of last year at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas.

Yes drummer Alan White shares a history with the Beatles legend, having been a part of the Plastic Ono Band and playing on the "Imagine" album. White had this to say about Yes' version of the song, "They put a special film together with footage from that time.

"We played Imagine on the Yes tour, and they'd run it behind me. The first time I saw it, I turned around and went, 'Who the hell is that guy?!'" Stream the live cover below:

