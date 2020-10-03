The metal supergroup Act Of Denial, which features members of Soilwork, The Night Flight Orchestra, Death, Testament and more, are wrapping up work on their debut album.
The band was formed this year and features lead guitarist and songwriter Voi Cox (Koziak, Victim), guitarist and lyricist Luger (Benighted, Koziak), vocalist Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork), bassist Steve Di Giorgio (Death, Testament), drummer Krimh (Septicflesh) and keyboardist John Lonnmyr (The Night Flight Orchestra).
The group shared this update, "We are in final process of finishing our upcoming album, Negative, which is scheduled to be released by the end of this year. The cover artwork was created by Carlos Del Olmo, former Soilwork keyboard player.
"We also reveal that in upcoming weeks we'll unleash another single and video, entitled 'Down That Line' where the full band line-up will appear in the video, so stay tuned for some new melodic death metal, since each of our songs is different from the previous ones. That is, get ready for cool sounds to come!"
Check out their recently released single "Controlled" below:
New Metal Supergroup Act Of Denial Share First Song
Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato Forced To Release Album Early- Slipknot Starting To Plan Next Album Says Corey- Bob Kulick's Cause Of Death Revealed By His Brother Bruce- more
Root 66: Gasoline Lollipops- Cary Morin- Fireside Collective- Heathcote Hill
Stray Cats - Rocked This Town: From LA to London
Reggae Party: A Reggae Session- Wailing Souls- The Skints
The Blues: William Shatner - The Blues
Dokken - The Lost Songs 1978-1981
Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato Forced To Release Album Early
Slipknot Starting To Plan Next Album Says Corey
Bob Kulick's Cause Of Death Revealed By His Brother Bruce
Jimi Hendrix Streams 'Foxey Lady' From 1970 Maui Performance
Whitesnake Streaming 'Easier Said Than Done' 2020 Remix
Metal Supergroup Act Of Denial Releasing Debut Album This Year
Heart's Nancy Wilson Releasing Debut Solo Album
Singled Out: Shuffalo's Whispers