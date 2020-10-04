Bonfest Being Postponed Due To Covid-19

The 2021 installment of the annual Bonfest, which celebrates late AC/DC frontman Bon Scott, has been postponed by organizers until 2022, due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

The event takes place in the area of Bon's Scottish hometown of Kirriemuir. Organizers shared the following update, "The current global Covid pandemic has put a strain on each and every one of us. It is therefore with great sadness that the Bonfest committee have made the difficult decision to postpone the 2021 festival till 2022. This is a decision that would likely have been taken out of our hands further down the line and we can't risk it financially.

"The yearly profits made from Bonfest supports DD8 Music, understandably our main priority for now is to financially safeguard the charity until we are confident we can hold the festival and safely welcome everyone back to Kirriemuir. We really appreciate your ongoing support during this time and look forward to seeing you all in Kirriemuir in 2022. Please stay safe and look out for each other."

Organizers held this year's event virtually due to the pandemic. Bonfest chairman John Crawford added, "It was a very hard decision to make but we need to protect the DD8 Music charity and indeed the future of Bonfest. We couldn't risk spending a considerable amount of money on deposits now, only for the event not to happen. We will plan another virtual Bonfest or something similar over the weekend and brainstorming for this will actually start next week."

