Linkin Park Announce Q&A and Concert Stream Event

Linkin Park have announced that they will holding a special online event this coming Friday (October 9th) that will include a Q&A with bandmembers and the debut stream of a classic concert performance.

The special streaming event will be taking place October 9th at 12N ET / 9AM PT and will start with a question and answer session with band members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Joe Hahn, Rob Bourdon and Dave "Phoenix" Farrell.

That will be followed by a stream of the never-before-seen final tour stop of the band's 2002 Projekt Revolution tour, where the band delivers a 16-song set in Las Vegas.

Tickets for the special streaming event are available here and a trailer for the event can be seen below:

Related Stories

Linkin Park Stream Quite Different 'In The End' Demo

Linkin Park's 'Hybrid Theory' Hits New Milestone

Linkin Park Stream Rare 1999 Demo From Expanded 'Hybrid Theory'

Linkin Park Planning 'Very Cool' Anniversary Celebration

Linkin Park's 'In The End' Video Passes 1 Billion YouTube Views

Linkin Park Enlisting Fans For 'Hybrid Theory' Celebration

Linkin Park Aim To Move On Naturally Following Chester's Death 2019 In Review

Memphis May Fire Tribute Linkin Park With 'Faint' Cover

Linkin Park Aim To Move Of Naturally Following Chester's Death





More Linkin Park News



