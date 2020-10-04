Linkin Park Announce Q&A and Concert Stream Event

Linkin Park have announced that they will holding a special online event this coming Friday (October 9th) that will include a Q&A with bandmembers and the debut stream of a classic concert performance.
The special streaming event will be taking place October 9th at 12N ET / 9AM PT and will start with a question and answer session with band members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Joe Hahn, Rob Bourdon and Dave "Phoenix" Farrell.
That will be followed by a stream of the never-before-seen final tour stop of the band's 2002 Projekt Revolution tour, where the band delivers a 16-song set in Las Vegas.
Tickets for the special streaming event are available here and a trailer for the event can be seen below:
