AC/DC Releasing New Album 'PWR/UP' Next Month

Keavin Wiggins | 10-06-2020

AC/DC have confirmed that they will be releasing their new studio album, entitled "PWR/UP", on November 13th and fans will get their first taste with the new single arriving tomorrow.

The legendary hard rockers have already shared two previews of the first single, entitled "Shot In The Dark," and they will officially be releasing the song at Midnight EDT (Wednesday, October 7th).

"PWR/UP" will feature riffs written by late guitarist Malcolm Young and was recorded by the current lineup of the band, Angus Young, Brian Johnson, Phil Rudd, Cliff Williams and Steve Young.

Check out the latest preview of the "Shot In The Dark" single below:




