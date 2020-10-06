Guns N' Roses Announce Slash Designed 'Not In This Lifetime' Pinball Game

Guns N' Roses have released their brand new 'Not In This Lifetime' pinball game that was designed by lead guitarist Slash and Jersey Jack Pinball designer Eric Meunier.

Some of the highlights include: The game is designed around playing through the Guns N' Roses entire 21-song setlist with a concert stage and moving spotlights. Exclusive Original Pinball Music created and performed by Slash and Exclusive Original Instrumentation and Sound Effect Recordings performed by Slash, Duff McKagan, and Richard Fortus.

Slash shared his excitement about the new machine, "It's been a very fulfilling experience working with Jersey Jack on the new GNR Not in This Lifetime pinball machine.

"Jersey Jack pinball games are some of the most unique and beautiful pins ever made and I am honored to have been able to work with their brilliant team to design one of the most original and exciting rock 'n' roll pins ever produced. "

Eric Meunier added, "To have this type of design work and participation from the game's namesake creating the actual pinball game, has never, ever, been done before in the industry."

Check out a trailer for the game below:

