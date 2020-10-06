Former Candlelight Red guitarist Jeremy Edge has released a video for his new single "Firedancer", which comes from his recently released album, The Jeremy Edge Project".
The Intro for Firedancer is billed as "a guitar explosion that could easily be mistaken for a long-buried Hendrix or Stevie Ray Vaughn track that was recently discovered."
The album features guest performances by Brandon Yeagley (Crobot), Brett Hestla (Dark New Day), and master blues guitarist Josh Smith. Watch the new video below:
Singled Out: Jeremy Edge Project (Ex-Candlelight Red)
Candlelight Red's Jeremy Edge Recruits Crobot Singer For New Song
Eddie Van Halen Dead At 65 After Throat Cancer Battle- AC/DC Releasing New Album 'PWR/UP' Next Month- Led Zeppelin Win Appeal In 'Stairway To Heaven' Lawsuit- more
AC/DC's New Song 'Shot In The Dark' Fuels TV Ad- KISS' Gene Simmons Saved Ace Frehley's Life Multiple Times- Linkin Park Announce Q&A and Concert Stream Event- more
David Clayton-Thomas - Say Somethin'
Root 66: Gasoline Lollipops- Cary Morin- Fireside Collective- Heathcote Hill
Stray Cats - Rocked This Town: From LA to London
Reggae Party: A Reggae Session- Wailing Souls- The Skints
The Blues: William Shatner - The Blues
Eddie Van Halen Dead At 65 After Throat Cancer Battle
AC/DC Releasing New Album 'PWR/UP' Next Month
Led Zeppelin Win Appeal In 'Stairway To Heaven' Lawsuit
Corey Taylor Shares 'Halfway Down' Video From Forum Or Against 'Em Event
Guns N' Roses Announce Slash Designed 'Not In This Lifetime' Pinball Game
The Who Streaming Track From Deluxe Who Edition
The Scorpions Resume Work On New Album
Jeremy Edge (Candlelight Red) Releases 'Firedancer' Video