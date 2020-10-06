.

Jeremy Edge (Candlelight Red) Releases 'Firedancer' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 10-06-2020

Former Candlelight Red guitarist Jeremy Edge has released a video for his new single "Firedancer", which comes from his recently released album, The Jeremy Edge Project".

The Intro for Firedancer is billed as "a guitar explosion that could easily be mistaken for a long-buried Hendrix or Stevie Ray Vaughn track that was recently discovered."

The album features guest performances by Brandon Yeagley (Crobot), Brett Hestla (Dark New Day), and master blues guitarist Josh Smith. Watch the new video below:




