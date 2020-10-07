AC/DC Stream New Single 'Shot In The Dark'

AC/DC are now streaming their brand new single "Shot In The Dark", which is the first taste fans are getting of their long awaited new studio album "Power Up," which is set to be released on November 13th.
Lead guitarist Angus Young and frontman Brian Johnson both spoke to USA Today about the album and single. Brian says that the record label picked "Shot In The Dark" as the first single, but he thinks several of the 12 songs would have made great singles.
He said, "I wouldn't like to be the boy responsible for picking from the 12 songs, I really wouldn't. That's the record company - they're usually pretty good at that stuff. Like Angus said, as soon as you turn this one on, you're like, 'That's AC/DC! Forget about it!' Nobody makes music like that.
"I think it's a great single, but I mean, there's a lot of good singles on there. I think that's why the album is such a hottie."
Angus told the paper that the album is "a tribute to Malcolm. I think he would be proud of the job we've done for him. Even the title we give it, 'Power Up,' pretty much sums him up, too.
"When he put on that guitar, he was one big guitar. To put it this way: When he played guitar, it sounded like there were two people playing."
Stream "Shot In The Dark" below:
