Led Zeppelin To Release 50th Anniversary 'Immigrant Song' Single

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin will reissue a limited-edition 7" Japanese single of their 1970 classic, "Immigrant Song", as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations for "Led Zeppelin III."

The reissue of the single will include the b-side and non-album track, "Hey, Hey, What Can I Do", on 7" vinyl; limited to 19,700 copies, it comes in a sleeve that replicates the original artwork. The single is set to be released on January 15, 2021 and can be pre-ordered at ledzeppelin.com starting this Thursday, October 8 at 3PM BST/10AM EST.

A Top 20 hit around the world, the lyrical references in the album's only single to Norse mythology were inspired by the band's concert in Reykjavik, Iceland on June 22, 1970; six days later, the song made its live debut in England at the Bath Festival of Blues and Progressive Music before the project's release less than six months later.

"Immigrant Song" currently ranks as the group's second most-streamed track worldwide. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

