Like Moths To Flames Release 'Selective Sacrifice 'Video

After teasing fans for a week, Like Moths To Flames have released a music video for their brand new song "Selective Sacrifice". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "No Eternity In Gold", which is due on October 30th.

Frontman Chris Roetter had this to say about the new single, "'Selective Sacrifice' encompasses my on-going struggle with faith and religion. Anyone who's listened to the band over the years knows that I am no stranger to being vocal about my concerns surrounding the topic.

"I think as I've gotten older, my tolerance for the lack of compassion that's often shown is almost nonexistent. There are some morbid realities written within the song but mostly cover the conversations I have internally with myself.

"I think too much of the focus is what's next or what comes after. The reality is that no one really knows and we genuinely have one opportunity here to make the best of what we've been given."



He said of the new album, "This record has been a long time in the works. This is our first album for which we held an abundance of material going into the recording process. For the first time we were havin gto examine a huge body of content rather than stretching to force more and chase something down.

"That allowed us the space to really examine these songs and to focus on exploring and showcasing the true values of Like Moths To Flames, and how to spotlight them." Watch the video below:

