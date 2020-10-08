Sevendust Frontman And Wife Lose Unborn Baby Due To Complications

Sevendust frontman Lajon Witherspoon shared the sad news with fans on Wednesday night (October 7th) that he and his wife, Ashley, lost their unborn child to complications.

Lajon had the following to say via Instagram, "As many of the extended Sevendust family are aware (you know you aren't fans to us, but our family), there was going to be another addition to the Witherspoon family band. We never take these blessings lightly and we know these crazy times present challenges for all of us.

"Unfortunately, complications arose that we were unable to plan for. Even with the best efforts of everyone involved including my lovely wife Ashley, we lost our precious baby.

"We are so heartbroken. Thankfully Ashley is doing ok and with the support of y'all around us, we will get through this.

"We appreciate the immense outpouring of love that has come our way through this difficult time and for that we just wanted to say thank you from all of us. We love you all and take care of each other."

