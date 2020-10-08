Singled Out: Taylor Colson's Hurt Me

Taylor Colson recently released a new single called "Hurt Me" and removed all of the furniture from her bedroom to create the video. She tells us about the song and video. Here is the story:

Hurt Me' is about wanting to feel heartbreak for the first time because of the guilt you feel for not loving someone anymore, and having to cause them pain and suffering when it's time to leave. You feel like you owe them restitution for what you've done. The guilt can eat you alive leading you to emptiness and despair.



There's a part of you that wants to know what it feels like to be in great pain. Relationship to relationship, whether we like it or not, we take the broken pieces with us. My collaborator, Dylan Jackson Scott, said it best - "We're all on a romantically induced, psychological Ferris wheel."

I filmed the video myself so that I could paint an authentic picture of what it feels like to be abandoned. It was an interesting experience since I was shooting this video myself using Photobooth on my Macbook. I don't know much about making videos and had never shot one myself before - so it was definitely new to me!



Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

