Greta Van Fleet have surprised fans with the release of a brand new song called "My Way, Soon" along with a music video for the track. It is the group's first new music in over a year.
Lead singer Josh Kiszka had the following to say about their brand new single, "This song was inspired by what three years of touring did by opening so many doorways."
Josh continued, "This is my truth, how I feel about all of our travels, but I know it echoes the experiences and changes of perspectives for Jake, Sam, and Danny as well."
Watch the music video, which was shot, edited, and directed by the band, below:
Greta Van Fleet Grammy Museum Event To Stream Online
Greta Van Fleet Changing Direction On New Album 2019 In Review
Def Leppard's Joe Elliot Sings Praises Of Greta Van Fleet and The Struts 2019 In Review
Greta Van Fleet Rock Saturday Night Live Debut 2019 In Review
Greta Van Fleet Looking To Take Next Step With New Album
Greta Van Fleet Stream New Song 'Always There'
Metallica And Greta Van Fleet Announce Stadium Dates
Greta Van Fleet Will Outgrow Criticisms Says Jack White
Greta Van Fleet Changing Direction On New Album
Greta Van Fleet Return With New Song 'My Way Soon'- Tool's Keenan Dealing With Covid-19 After Effects- Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony Tribute Eddie Van Halen- Rammstein- more
Quick Flicks: Queen + Adam Lambert - Live Around the World (DVD + CD, Blu-ray + CD)
David Clayton-Thomas - Say Somethin'
Root 66: Gasoline Lollipops- Cary Morin- Fireside Collective- Heathcote Hill
Stray Cats - Rocked This Town: From LA to London
Greta Van Fleet Return With New Song and Video 'My Way Soon'
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Dealing With Covid-19 Infection After Effects
Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony Tribute Eddie Van Halen
Rammstein Confirm Studio Return
Metallica's Lar Ulrich Reveals His Favorite Music Icons
Alice Cooper To Host Halloween Storytime On Airbnb
Megadeth Bassist Releases Vintage Cheap Trick Track From Covers Album
Def Leppard Release Live Video For Hits Vegas Preview