Greta Van Fleet Return With New Song and Video 'My Way Soon'

Keavin Wiggins | 10-09-2020

Greta Van Fleet have surprised fans with the release of a brand new song called "My Way, Soon" along with a music video for the track. It is the group's first new music in over a year.

Lead singer Josh Kiszka had the following to say about their brand new single, "This song was inspired by what three years of touring did by opening so many doorways."

Josh continued, "This is my truth, how I feel about all of our travels, but I know it echoes the experiences and changes of perspectives for Jake, Sam, and Danny as well."

Watch the music video, which was shot, edited, and directed by the band, below:




