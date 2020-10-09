Havok Deliver 'Fear Campaign' Video

Havok have released a music video for their track "Fear Campaign" which was directed by K. Hunter Lamar. The song comes from their latest album, "V".

David Sanchez had the following to say about the song," Although it was written in 2019, 'Fear Campaign' sounds like it should be the theme song for 2020.

"The lyrics seem to become more and more relevant as the weeks go by. In the video, we wanted to capture the manic nature of media, propaganda, and other forms of mind control that have plagued civilization for thousands of years.

"The fear campaign appears to be at an all-time high right now and the only way to end it is to stop being afraid. Reject fear." Watch the video below:

