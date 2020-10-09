Rammstein Confirm Studio Return

Rammstein took to social media that they are taking advantage of being forced off the road by entering the recording studio to work on music.
Earlier this week the band shared a photo from La Fabrique studios in Saint-Remy-de-Provence, in France along with the caption, Sadly no tour this year - but it's great to be back in the studio!"
The band had planned to play two major stadium tours this year, one in North American and another in Europe, but both were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
They will now be launching the North American trek on August 22nd of next year in Montreal, and the European leg in May through August of 2021.
