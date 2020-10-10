Pink Floyd Share 1971 Performance Of 'Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun'

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are sharing video of a 1971 French television performance of their 1968 classic, "Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun."

Originally recorded during Pink Floyd's transition from the Syd Barrett-era to the David Gilmour lineup, the track from the UK outfit's second album, "A Saucerful Of Secrets", has the distinction of being the only song in the band's catalog to feature all five band members.

The group will screen "Delicate Sound Of Thunder" in cinemas worldwide on October 15; the project captures the band during a 5-night run at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, NY in August of 1988, delivering a setlist that balanced the then-new material alongside classic tracks.

Pink Floyd will release a series of expanded reissues of the 1988 live package on November 20. Watch the TV performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

