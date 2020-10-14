AC/DC's New Album Fueled by Malcolm Young

AC/DC's late guitarist Malcolm Young is reportedly credited as a writer on every track on the band's forthcoming album, "PWR/UP", which is set to be released on November 13th, according to Classic Rock.

Malcolm's brother Angus explained in a recent interview with Rolling Stone that some of the riffs on the new record actually originated during the writing of the band's 2008 album, "Black Ice".

Angus revealed, "There was a lot of great song ideas at that time. At that time he said to me, 'We'll leave these songs for now. If we keep going, we'll be overboard. We'll get them on the next one'.

"That always stuck with me. When I went through and listened to them, I said, 'If I do anything in my life, I have to get these tracks down and get these tracks out'."

Angus went on to share that the new album's title is also a nod to Malcolm, "Even the title we gave it, Power Up, pretty much sums him up, too. When he put on that guitar, he was one big guitar. To put it this way: When he played guitar, it sounded like there were two people playing."

