Led Zeppelin Stream Anniversary Reissue Of 'Immigrant Song'

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin are streaming audio of a limited-edition 7" Japanese single of their 1970 classic, "Immigrant Song", and its b-side, "Hey, Hey, What Can I Do", as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations for "Led Zeppelin III."

The band are reissuing a limited-edition, 7" vinyl edition of the record (19,700 copies) on January 15, 2021, and recently made it available for pre-orders.

A Top 20 hit around the world that currently ranks as the group's second most-streamed track worldwide, the song's lyrical references to Norse mythology were inspired by the band's concert in Reykjavik, Iceland on June 22, 1970.

"Led Zeppelin III" was released in the US on October 5, 1970, with the UK and other countries following a few weeks later. The band's third album in less than two years would top the charts in several countries on its way to selling more than 13 million copies worldwide. Stream both songs here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Led Zeppelin In The Studio For III Anniversary

Led Zeppelin To Release 50th Anniversary 'Immigrant Song' Single

Led Zeppelin Win Appeal In 'Stairway To Heaven' Lawsuit

Vanilla Fudge Share Video For Remastered Led Zeppelin Classic Cover

Hookers & Blow Share Led Zeppelin Cover Featuring Frankie Banali

Led Zeppelin Stairway To Heaven Lawsuit Appealed To Supreme Court

Jimmy Page Addresses Likelihood Of Future Led Zeppelin Live Shows

Bob Rock Had 'Horrible' Encounter With Led Zeppelin Star

Led Zeppelin Rock 1970 Tour On 50th Anniversary Video Series





More Led Zeppelin News



