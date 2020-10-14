The Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night TV

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters are scheduled to perform on ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, October 15th. The band will be on hand to promote their appearance at the Save Our Stages Fest, a three-day livestream event that runs from October 16-18 and features all new, original performances from 25 independent venues across the country and directly benefitting the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund.

"Independent music venues all over the country are closing permanently," says the group. "The smaller music venues and the ones that are really struggling are not only culturally important, they are emotionally important."

The Foo Fighters will perform live from The Troubadour in Los Angeles; hosted by Reggie Watts, the event will also see appearances by Dave Matthews, Miley Cyrus, The Roots, Reba McEntire and many others.

Formed at the onset of the COVID-19 shutdown, the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) now represents more than 2,800 members in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. These independent venues and promoters were the first to close and will be the last to fully reopen. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

