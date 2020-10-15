.

Bring Me The Horizon Treating Fans To New EP For Halloween

Keavin Wiggins | 10-15-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Bring Me The Horizon Treating Fans To New EP For Halloween

Bring Me The Horizon have announced that they will be releasing their new "Post Human: Survival Horror" EP, just in time for Halloween on October 30th.

The band has also revealed the dates for a UK Arena tour that will be kicking off on September 21st of next year in Glasgow at The SSE Hydro and will include stops in Cardiff, Sheffield, Birmingham, and London.

The new EP will feature 9 tracks and will include special guest appearances from Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee, Babymetal, Nova Twins and Tungblud. See the tracklisting and the arena tour dates below:

'Post Human: Survival Horror' EP Track Listing:


Dear Diary
Parasite Eve
Teardrops
Obey with YUNGBLUD
Itch For The Cure (When Will We Be Free?)
Kingslayer ft. BABYMETAL
1x1 ft. Nova Twins
Ludens
One Day The Only Butterflies Left Will Be In Your Chest As You March Towards Your Death ft. Amy Lee

UK Arena Tour Dates:


9/21 - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
9/22 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
9/24 - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena
9/25 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena
9/26 - London, The O2 Arena



Related Stories


Bring Me The Horizon Treating Fans To New EP For Halloween

Bring Me The Horizon Release New Single and Video 'Obey'

Bring Me The Horizon Share New Song 'Parasite Eve'

Bring Me the Horizon Working On New Album

Bring Me the Horizon Frontman Ruptures Vocal Chord 2019 In Review

Bring Me The Horizon Release 'Ludens' Video

Bring Me The Horizon Stream New Song 'Ludens'

Bring Me The Horizon Recruit Forest Whitaker For New Video

Bring Me The Horizon Frontman Shared Big Health News

Bring Me The Horizon Announce North American Tour



More Bring Me The Horizon News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne Recovery Was Set Back By Pandemic Lockdown- Black Sabbath and Pink Floyd Icons Team Up For New Song- Former AC/DC Member Has Reportedly Died- more

Reviews

Root 66: Aaron Nathans & Michael G. Ronstadt- More

Hot In The City: Concerts in Your Car

Quick Flicks: Queen + Adam Lambert - Live Around the World (DVD + CD, Blu-ray + CD)

Remembering Eddie Van Halen

David Clayton-Thomas - Say Somethin'

advertisement
Latest News

Ozzy Osbourne Recovery Was Set Back By Pandemic Lockdown

Black Sabbath and Pink Floyd Icons Team Up For New Song

Former AC/DC Member Has Reportedly Died

Rob Halford Shares Strong Memories Of Eddie Van Halen

Bring Me The Horizon Treating Fans To New EP For Halloween

Silverstein Stream My Disaster (2.0) From Upcoming Redux II Album

Bleed From Within Share Live Video and Announce Viral Hysteria Show

Grayscale Release 'Diamond' Video