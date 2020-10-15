Bring Me The Horizon Treating Fans To New EP For Halloween

Bring Me The Horizon have announced that they will be releasing their new "Post Human: Survival Horror" EP, just in time for Halloween on October 30th.

The band has also revealed the dates for a UK Arena tour that will be kicking off on September 21st of next year in Glasgow at The SSE Hydro and will include stops in Cardiff, Sheffield, Birmingham, and London.

The new EP will feature 9 tracks and will include special guest appearances from Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee, Babymetal, Nova Twins and Tungblud. See the tracklisting and the arena tour dates below:





'Post Human: Survival Horror' EP Track Listing:

UK Arena Tour Dates:

Dear DiaryParasite EveTeardropsObey with YUNGBLUDItch For The Cure (When Will We Be Free?)Kingslayer ft. BABYMETAL1x1 ft. Nova TwinsLudensOne Day The Only Butterflies Left Will Be In Your Chest As You March Towards Your Death ft. Amy Lee9/21 - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro9/22 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena9/24 - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena9/25 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena9/26 - London, The O2 Arena

