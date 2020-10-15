Lone Justice's Marvin Etzioni Launches New Record Label With Solo Album

Founding member of Lone Justice, Marvin Etzioni is launching his first record label, Regional Records, with a new solo album, "What's The Mood in the Country Now?" on October 23rd. We were sent the following details:

When asked about the album, Etzioni said, "This is not an Americana record. This is an American record. My roots run river deep, mountain high, from Sly and the Family Stone to Marvin Gaye to Stevie Wonder to Kendrick Lamar to John Lennon to Marty Robbins.

This is a political record filled with optimism. From the opening chant on the album, "Every breathing soul needs to live in peace" to the closing song, "We belong in America."

Regional Records has two more releases slated in 2020: Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Grey DeLisle will have a holiday single out October 30th, "O Holy Night," (arranged By DeLisle and Etzioni) with string quartet arrangement by Eric Gorfain (Iggy Pop, Band of Horses, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"). When reviewing "Iron Flowers" DeLisle's final album for Sugarhill/Vanguard Records, Geraint Jones of Comes With a Smile said, "Few artists are capable of packing in as much spellbinding theatricality into under four minutes." She also has become one of the most versatile voice actors in the entertainment industry from "Star Wars: Clone Wars" to Wonder Woman in "DC Super Hero Girls."

The debut album by Thee Holy Brothers, "My Name is Sparkle," will be available for the first time digitally on November 13th. Marvin Etzioni (aka "Buddy Holy") and singer/multi-instrumentalist Willie Aron (aka "Johnny B. Holy") never really contemplated recording an album together until their rabbi referred to them as the Holy Brothers at a temple service. "The" was changed to "Thee" and rehearsals soon followed. At their first show, Thee Holy Brothers received great encouragement and support from none other than Leonard Cohen, their friend and fellow temple member.

American Songwriter's Paul Zollo, described the album's title track "My Name Is Sparkle" as "a miracle of a song." Coachella Valley Weekly's Eleni P. Austin stated, "Thee Holy Brothers have fashioned an impressive, ambitious album that truly echoes devotional touchstones like George Harrison's 'All Things Must Pass' and Pete Townshend's 'Who Came First.'"

Regional Records is digitally distributed by Six Degrees Distribution. After President and Co-Founder of Six Degrees Distribution Bob Duskis heard new songs by Etzioni, a worldwide digital distribution deal was signed. Etzioni continued, "I found a sonic soul mate in Bob. His knowledge and insight to releasing records is invaluable."

"As of now, what all the records have in common is I either produced or co-produced them. Regional Records is inspired by Sam Phillips at Sun Records and Herb Alpert/Jerry Moss at A+M Records. I'm happy to say I found my Jerry Moss in Greg Lee," said Etzioni. Greg Lee, General Manager of Regional Records, is a former Warner Brothers Records promotion and marketing executive who worked closely with John Fogerty, Prince, R.E.M. and Quincy Jones, among others.

Etzioni was born in Brooklyn and moved to Los Angeles as a young child who was already obsessed with records, in particular 45s. He'd become an integral part of forming Lone Justice and wrote a third of their debut album. Etzioni is a Grammy-winning record producer, Grammy-nominated songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, who has worked with Counting Crows, The Chicks and Judy Collins/Stephen Stills, among others. Signed to music publisher peermusic (home of Jimmy Rogers and Donovan), Etzioni's co-writes have been recorded by Cheap Trick, Victoria Williams and he has two co-writes on the forthcoming album by Trombone Shorty. His songs have been placed in "Orange Is The New Black," "Sneaky Pete" and "Banshee" and he has received screen credit "Featuring Songs by Marvin Etzioni" in the critically acclaimed film "Driver X."

Regional Records has an ambitious schedule in 2021, which will be announced later this year. "In a world of faceless labels, I want to be a part of something that has a point of view," Etzioni added. "If you see the name Regional Records, you know I have put my heart and soul into each and every record released."



