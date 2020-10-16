Hollywood Undead Recruit Papa Roach And Ice Nine Kills Stars For New Video

Hollywood Undead have released a video for their new version of the track "Heart Of A Champion" which features guest appearances from Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach and Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills.
The collaboration was created back in January ahead of their planned European tour together, but the release of the track was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Johnny 3 Tears had this to say about the new track, "Heart of a champion is about digging in deep when things appear at their worst. Finding the strength to overcome any and all odds against you."
Jacoby Shaddix shared, ""As soon as Johnny and Charlie and the boys floated the idea, we were in. The video shoot was like a reunion too - Last time we all saw each other we were blowing the doors off a show in Germany 7 months ago""
Spencer Charnas added, "I've always been a fan of Hollywood Undead and when we toured together this past winter we hit it off immediately. It's an honor to be part of such a strong song and having Jacoby on it as well is just the icing on the god damn cake."
The band released the track and video to celebrate the announcement of the second installment of their two part opus, New Empire, naturally named "New Empire Vol 2." Watch the video below:
