The Foo Fighters Learn To Fly Unplugged On Jimmy Kimmel

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters performed an acoustic version of their 1999 classic, "Learn To Fly", on the October 15th episode of ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live and video of the appearance has been shared online.

The band delivered the song from The Troubadour in Los Angeles ahead of their appearance this Saturday at Save Our Stages Fest, a three-day livestream event that runs from October 16-18.

The event features all new, original performances from 25 independent venues across the country and directly benefitting the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) Emergency Relief Fund.

"Independent music venues all over the country are closing permanently," says the band. "The smaller music venues and the ones that are really struggling are not only culturally important, they are emotionally important."

Hosted by Reggie Watts, the event will also see appearances by Dave Matthews, Miley Cyrus, The Roots, Reba McEntire and many others over the weekend at saveourstages.com. Watch the Kimmel performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

