Neil Young Previews Return To Greendale Live Package

(hennemusic) Neil Young and Crazy Horse are streaming video of a performance of "Falling From Above", as a preview to the November 6 release of the live album and concert film, "Return To Greendale."
The opening track to the album "Greendale", and the upcoming live packages was recorded in Toronto as part of a 2003 tour in support of the rock opera about a fictional town where, according to a press release, "the songs and performance remain topical as ever, powered by themes of environmentalism, corruption, and the destructive effects of capitalism."
The trek saw the legendary band deliver the original album in its entirety while being joined onstage by actors to visually represent the story.
"Return To Greendale" will be available in multiple formats, including 2CD, 2LP, digital and a limited-edition deluxe box set that will include a Bly-ray of the full concert, 2LPs, 2CDs and a DVD of "Inside Greendale", a documentary about the making of the album. Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Neil Young and Crazy Horse Announce Return To Greendale
Neil Young Details Archives Volume 2 Collection
Neil Young To Launch Official Bootleg Series With 1970 Carnegie Hall Show
Neil Young Announces New Archival Releases
Neil Young Scores UK Hit With 'Homegrown'
Neil Young Streams Homegrown Barnyard Performance
Neil Young Streams Homegrown Track 'Vacancy'
Neil Young Launching Official Bootleg Series
Neil Young Plays Harvest Classics In New Fireside Sessions Stream
There Will Be Another Eddie Van Halen Believes Metal Legend- August Burns Red Anniversary Livestream- Pink Floyd Share Live Video Of Dark Side Of The Moon Classic- more
Joe Bouchard - Strange Legends
Root 66: Aaron Nathans & Michael G. Ronstadt- More
Hot In The City: Concerts in Your Car
Quick Flicks: Queen + Adam Lambert - Live Around the World (DVD + CD, Blu-ray + CD)
There Will Be Another Eddie Van Halen Believes Metal Legend
August Burns Red Announce Anniversary Livestream
Pink Floyd Share Live Video Of Dark Side Of The Moon Classic
U2 Stream 2001 Performance Of Stay (Faraway, So Close!)
Keith Richards Streams 1963 Classic From Palladium Live Package
Atreyu Release 'Save Us' Video
Neil Young Previews Return To Greendale Live Package
Singled Out: Junexa's Lifeless