Pink Floyd Share Live Video Of Dark Side Of The Moon Classic

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming audio and video versions of a performance of "The Dark Side Of The Moon" classic, "Great Gig In The Sky", from the forthcoming reissues of their restored 1988 live package, "Delicate Sound Of Thunder."

The band were filmed and recorded during a 5-night run at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, NY in August of 1988, as part of a tour in support of the 1987 album, "A Momentary Lapse Of Reason"

Originally directed by Wayne Isham, the concert was completely re-edited from the restored and upgraded footage by Creative Director Aubrey 'Po' Powell and editor Benny Trickett for the 2019 box set, "The Later Years."

Due November 20, the 2020 reissues will be available in multiple formats and configurations, including Blu-ray, DVD, 2-CD, 3-disc vinyl and deluxe 4-disc edition with bonus tracks; the film will also be available via On Demand or to buy on Digital on December 1. Check out the streams here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

