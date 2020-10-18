.

AC/DC's Angus Young Explains Malcolm's Role On New Album

Keavin Wiggins | 10-18-2020

AC/DC legend Angus Young recently explained the role his late brother Malcolm played on their forthcoming album "PWR/UP," which is set to be released on November 13th.

The new record features riffs written by Malcolm, but does not have any recordings from the late guitarist. Angus explained why the band decided to not include the recordings during an interview with RockFM in Spain.

Angus explained, "I know a lot of people have been saying, did Malcolm actually play, is it his instrument on the new album? I chose not to do that because I felt Malcolm himself wouldn't like me trying to splice his guitar work.

"Malcolm and myself, a lot of what we had done through the years, we'd make notes with the tracks. Some might be a little bit rough here and there, and I polished them up.

"In other cases, Malcolm might have done just a small bit and then I would do the next verse. The bulk of the contribution of Mal is mainly musical."

Check out the first single from the record, "Shot In The Dark", below:




