Lee Brice Streams New Song 'Memory I Don't Mess With'

Keavin Wiggins | 10-18-2020

Lee Brice has released a lyric video for his brand new single "Memory I Don't Mess With" and delivered the track to radio, which comes from his forthcoming album "Hey World".

Brice wrote the song with Brian Davis and Billy Montana and Lee had this to say about the track, "It's about exactly what it says. It's one of those memories, it's one of those things that you can't let yourself get too close to because it just pulls you in too deep.

"The memory's always there. The pictures are always there in your head. But that's the one you've gotta let alone, and let just be a memory." The album will hit stores on November 20th. Watch the lyric video below:




