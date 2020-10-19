Charming Liars Enlist Fans For 'Losers' Video

Charming Liars have released a music video for their latest single "Losers," and the band recruited fans to make the clip by asking them to submit their own clips for the video.
The band had this to say, "Our new song Losers was inspired by one thing - who we become after losing something or someone irreplaceable. It's in those moments of transformation that we feel the sharpest edges of our humanity and it's also when we find our truest strength.
"This song's about finding ownership and pride in the losses that helped make up the person you are today. It's about time we sing a song for the losers." Watch the video below:
