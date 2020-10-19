Clutch Reveal The Obelisk Limited Edition Box Set Details

Clutch have revealed that they will be celebrating this year's Record Store Day with a very special release of a limited edition vinyl LP box set entitled "The Obelisk".

Only 2000 copies will be available of the set that will feature all of Clutch's Weathermaker Music vinyl releases and it will be available only at participating independent record stores this Saturday, October 24th.

The set will include six double LP's, three 12" LPs, and three 12" picture discs, a turntable mat and a square, artist signed lithograph. Frontman Neil Fallon had this to say, "In 2008 Clutch launched Weathermaker Music.

"Starting our own record label has proven to be one of the better decisions we made and The Obelisk box set is evidence. The Obelisk is comprised of all the Clutch vinyl LPs released on Weathermaker Music. It has been a long time coming, but we think it has been worth the wait."

The individual 12" vinyl releases are Full Fathom Five (2xLP), Live at The Googolplex (Picture Disc), Jam Room (Picture Disc). Pitchfork & Lost Needles (Picture Disc), La Curandera, Strange Cousins From The West (2xLP),Blast Tyrant (2xLP), Robot Hive/Exodus (2xLP), From Beale Street To Oblivion (2xLP) Earth Rocker, Psychic Warfare, and Book Of bad Decisions (2xLP).

