Clutch Reveal The Obelisk Limited Edition Box Set Details

Clutch have revealed that they will be celebrating this year's Record Store Day with a very special release of a limited edition vinyl LP box set entitled "The Obelisk".
Only 2000 copies will be available of the set that will feature all of Clutch's Weathermaker Music vinyl releases and it will be available only at participating independent record stores this Saturday, October 24th.
The set will include six double LP's, three 12" LPs, and three 12" picture discs, a turntable mat and a square, artist signed lithograph. Frontman Neil Fallon had this to say, "In 2008 Clutch launched Weathermaker Music.
"Starting our own record label has proven to be one of the better decisions we made and The Obelisk box set is evidence. The Obelisk is comprised of all the Clutch vinyl LPs released on Weathermaker Music. It has been a long time coming, but we think it has been worth the wait."
The individual 12" vinyl releases are Full Fathom Five (2xLP), Live at The Googolplex (Picture Disc), Jam Room (Picture Disc). Pitchfork & Lost Needles (Picture Disc), La Curandera, Strange Cousins From The West (2xLP),Blast Tyrant (2xLP), Robot Hive/Exodus (2xLP), From Beale Street To Oblivion (2xLP) Earth Rocker, Psychic Warfare, and Book Of bad Decisions (2xLP).
Clutch Stream Jam Room Performance Of Rare Track
Clutch Ask Fans To Choose Setlist For Upcoming Livestream Concert
Volbeat And Clutch US Spring Tour Cancelled
Clutch, Crowbar, Blacktop Mojo Announce Virtual Concert
Clutch Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of Debut with Jam Room Performance
Clutch Stream New Version of 'Smoke Banshee'
Clutch Announce Rescheduled South American Dates
Clutch Deliver New Jam Room Livestream Performance
Clutch Livestream Jam Room Performance
AC/DC Make Podcast Debut For 'PWR/Up'- Pearl Jam Announce The Ten Show Anniversary Webcast- Sammy Hagar Shares Video From Birthday Bash Concert- more
Battle of the Band: The Allman Brothers Band
Joe Bouchard - Strange Legends
Root 66: Aaron Nathans & Michael G. Ronstadt- More
Hot In The City: Concerts in Your Car
Quick Flicks: Queen + Adam Lambert - Live Around the World (DVD + CD, Blu-ray + CD)
AC/DC Make Podcast Debut For 'PWR/Up'
Pearl Jam Announce The Ten Show Anniversary Webcast
Sammy Hagar Shares Video From Birthday Bash Concert
Pretty Maids' Ronnie Atkins Battling Stage 4 Cancer
Toto Announce New Lineup And Livestream Event
Clutch Reveal The Obelisk Limited Edition Box Set Details
Trivium and Bedlem Offshoot Dead Original Release New Video
Charming Liars Enlist Fans For 'Losers' Video