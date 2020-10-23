AC/DC Announce 'Shot In The Dark' Video Premiere Event

AC/DC have announced that they will be premiering the music video for their new single, "Shot In The Dark", this coming Monday (October 26th) during a special stream and the band has shared preview clip.

The stream will be taking place at 9:30 AM Eastern/ 2:30 PM London / 12:30 AM Sydney and will feature an "exclusive" conversation with the band and the director of the video, David Mallet.

The world premiere of the music video for "Shot In The Dark" will follow. The track is the lead single from the band's forthcoming album, "PWR/UP". Watch the trailer below

Related Stories

AC/DC's Angus Young Grateful To Axl Rose

AC/DC Make Podcast Debut For 'PWR/Up'

AC/DC's Angus Young Explains Malcolm's Role On New Album

Former AC/DC Member Has Reportedly Died

AC/DC's New Album Fueled by Malcolm Young

AC/DC Honor Malcolm Young With New 'PWR/UP' Video

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Explains 'Serious' Hearing Loss Battle

AC/DC Frontman Addresses Rumors About New Album 'PWR/UP'

AC/DC Not Interested In Covid Restricted Concerts





More AC/DC News



