AC/DC Announce 'Shot In The Dark' Video Premiere Event

Keavin Wiggins | 10-23-2020

AC/DC have announced that they will be premiering the music video for their new single, "Shot In The Dark", this coming Monday (October 26th) during a special stream and the band has shared preview clip.

The stream will be taking place at 9:30 AM Eastern/ 2:30 PM London / 12:30 AM Sydney and will feature an "exclusive" conversation with the band and the director of the video, David Mallet.

The world premiere of the music video for "Shot In The Dark" will follow. The track is the lead single from the band's forthcoming album, "PWR/UP". Watch the trailer below




