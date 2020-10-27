David Hasselhoff has gone heavy metal, teaming up with the two-man metal project Cuestack to record a track called "Through the Night," and launching a crowdsourcing campaign.
The Hoff and Cuestack teamed up last year in Vienna to record the track and film a music video and they have now launched a Kickstarter campaign to finance the completion of a cinematic music video.
According to the announcement, "With a limited budget and schedule, CUESTACK shot the entire video with Hasselhoff in just one day, using smaller versions of the sets than originally planned. To turn their retro Sci-Fi/Cyberpunk vision into reality, a massive post-production effort is needed now to extend these basic sets into living worlds."
Fans can check out the campaign here and watch a promo video below:
Rock Hall To Pay Tribute To Eddie Van Halen- Def Leppard Will Be Unlocking Their Vault- David Hasselhoff Goes Heavy Metal With Cuestack- The Damned- more
Root 66: Bonnie Whitmore - Last Will & Testament
5 Star: Blue Oyster Cult - The Symbol Remains
Root 66: Rachel Brooke - The Loneliness in Me
Battle of the Band: The Allman Brothers Band
Joe Bouchard - Strange Legends
Rock Hall To Pay Tribute To Eddie Van Halen
Def Leppard Will Be Unlocking Their Vault
David Hasselhoff Goes Heavy Metal With Cuestack
The Damned Add Date To Reunion Tour
Tom Petty Returns To US Top 10 With 'Wildflowers' Reissue
Rob Zombie Delivering New Song In Time For Halloween
Atreyu Announce Carry The Fire Livestreams
Singled Out: The Impersonators' Rodeo