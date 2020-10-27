.

David Hasselhoff Goes Heavy Metal With Cuestack

Keavin Wiggins | 10-27-2020

David Hasselhoff has gone heavy metal, teaming up with the two-man metal project Cuestack to record a track called "Through the Night," and launching a crowdsourcing campaign.

The Hoff and Cuestack teamed up last year in Vienna to record the track and film a music video and they have now launched a Kickstarter campaign to finance the completion of a cinematic music video.

According to the announcement, "With a limited budget and schedule, CUESTACK shot the entire video with Hasselhoff in just one day, using smaller versions of the sets than originally planned. To turn their retro Sci-Fi/Cyberpunk vision into reality, a massive post-production effort is needed now to extend these basic sets into living worlds."

Fans can check out the campaign here and watch a promo video below:




