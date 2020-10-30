Led Zeppelin Tour And Release Third Album On 50th Anniversary Video Series

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin complete their third album and embark on a North American tour in the summer of 1970 ahead of the project's release in the latest episode of the band's ongoing 50th anniversary video series.
Kicking off in Hampton, VA on August 10, the band play a 7-week series of dates to rave reviews, wrapping up in mid-September with two sold-out performances on the same day at New York's Madison Square Garden.
On October 5, the group release "Led Zeppelin III" and it debuts atop the UK charts while entering the US Billboard 200 at No. 3 after selling 750,000 copies in its first week and going to No. 1 the following week.
The same month saw the band recognized for hitting US Gold status for US sales of more than a million copies of their 1969 single, "Whole Lotta Love", while also being honored for European sales of a million copies of "Led Zeppelin II."
In November, the UK rockers release the only single from their third record - "Immigrant Song" - which featured the non-album b-side "Hey, Hey, What Can I Do."
In December, the band begin writing sessions for "Led Zeppelin IV." Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
