Metallica's S&M2 Concert Film Hits TV

Metallica goes TV with their S&M2 concert film premiering on PBS television this week and is scheduled to air on different dates and times in individual markets.

The band announced the Premiere on Wednesday (October 28th), "Wanna catch S&M2 on good old-fashioned television? Our friends at PBS-TV here in the States will be premiering the show tonight at 9:00 pm ET!

"Exact dates and times will vary by city, so check your local listings to see when the show airs near you for one more hit of the two incredible nights we had with the San Francisco Symphony."

Air dates vary by market. Los Angeles and Chicago will both broadcast the concert film on Halloween. Find more details and local listings here.

