Metallica goes TV with their S&M2 concert film premiering on PBS television this week and is scheduled to air on different dates and times in individual markets.
The band announced the Premiere on Wednesday (October 28th), "Wanna catch S&M2 on good old-fashioned television? Our friends at PBS-TV here in the States will be premiering the show tonight at 9:00 pm ET!
"Exact dates and times will vary by city, so check your local listings to see when the show airs near you for one more hit of the two incredible nights we had with the San Francisco Symphony."
Air dates vary by market. Los Angeles and Chicago will both broadcast the concert film on Halloween. Find more details and local listings here.
Metallica Unplugging For Special Livestream
Metallica's Lar Ulrich Reveals His Favorite Music Icons
Lars Ulrich Doesn't Listen To Metallica That Much
Metallica Helping Wildfire Relief Efforts
Metallica's Hammett Marks 34th Anniversary Of Cliff Burton's Death
Metallica Rock National Anthem For Giants Vs Rockies Game
Metallica, Megadeth, Exodus And More Focus of Bay Area Godfathers Film
Metallica, Beastie Boys Lead Bonnaroo's Free Virtual ROO-ALITY Livestream
Metallica Looking Forward To What's Next
Metallica's S&M2 Concert Film Hits TV- Judas Priest Share Spooky Lyric Video For Classic Hit- Rob Zombie Returns With New Video and Announces Album- Volbeat- more
Quick Flicks: Beyond Barricades: The Story of Anti-Flag
Root 66: Bonnie Whitmore - Last Will & Testament
5 Star: Blue Oyster Cult - The Symbol Remains
Root 66: Rachel Brooke - The Loneliness in Me
Metallica's S&M2 Concert Film Hits TV
Judas Priest Share Spooky Lyric Video For Classic Hit
Rob Zombie Returns With New Video and Announces Album
Anthrax, Alice In Chains, Mastodon Stars Jam Soundgarden Classic
Volbeat Share 'Cheapside Sloggers - Live In Stuttgart' Video
Singled Out: Them's Battle Blood
Smashing Pumpkins Release 'Ramona' Video
Ra Release 'Intercorrupted' Music Video