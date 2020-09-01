Foreigner Share 'Waiting For A Girl Like You' Video From Reunion Show

(hennemusic) Foreigner are sharing video of a performance of "Waiting For A Girl Like You", from a reunion show in 2017. Featured on the live package "Double Vision: Then And Now", the song was a US No. 2 hit and second single from the band's 1981 release, "4", which topped the Billboard 200 and sold more than 7 million copies in the country.

Foreigner founder Mick Jones and the group's current lineup shared the stage with original-era members Lou Gramm, Al Greenwood, Dennis Elliott, Ian McDonald and Rick Wills over two nights at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, Mount Pleasant, MI as part of their 40th anniversary tour.

"This was a show that I will always remember!," says Jones. "Sharing the stage with the guys that shaped Foreigner in the beginning and the stellar musicians that carry the flag in the new millennium, was a truly emotional moment." Watch the video here.

