.

Foreigner Share 'Waiting For A Girl Like You' Video From Reunion Show

Bruce Henne | 09-01-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Foreigner

(hennemusic) Foreigner are sharing video of a performance of "Waiting For A Girl Like You", from a reunion show in 2017. Featured on the live package "Double Vision: Then And Now", the song was a US No. 2 hit and second single from the band's 1981 release, "4", which topped the Billboard 200 and sold more than 7 million copies in the country.

Foreigner founder Mick Jones and the group's current lineup shared the stage with original-era members Lou Gramm, Al Greenwood, Dennis Elliott, Ian McDonald and Rick Wills over two nights at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, Mount Pleasant, MI as part of their 40th anniversary tour.

"This was a show that I will always remember!," says Jones. "Sharing the stage with the guys that shaped Foreigner in the beginning and the stellar musicians that carry the flag in the new millennium, was a truly emotional moment." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Foreigner Share 'Waiting For A Girl Like You' Video From Reunion Show

Foreigner Share 'Head Games' Video From Reunion Concert

Foreigner Share 'Cold As Ice' Video From Reunion Concert

Foreigner Celebrate Netflix Film With Isolation Video For Classic Hit

Foreigner, Kansas and Europe Cancel Summer Tour

Foreigner Star Releases 'Why Corona?' Video

Foreigner, Kansas and Europe Announce American Tour

Foreigner Expand Summer Tour Plans

Original Foreigner Singer Lou Gramm Explains Retirement

Lou Gramm Wants To Do More Foreigner Reunion Jams

More Foreigner News


advertisement
Day In Rock

AC/DC Frontman Wants Return To Stage In 2021- The Agony Scene's Jay White Has Died- Lamb Of God Announce Two Special Livestream Shows- Guns N' Roses Matt Sorum- more

Reviews

RockPile: Neal Smith, Shadow & the Thrill, Limousine Beach and Vicious Rooster

Ozzy Osborne Was The Monster Under My Bed

MorleyView Deep Purple's Roger Glover

Jack Russell's Great White - Once Bitten Acoustic Bytes

Laura Wilde - Charmed + Dangerous

advertisement
Latest News

AC/DC Frontman Wants Return To Stage In 2021

The Agony Scene's Jay White Has Died

Lamb Of God Announce Two Special Livestream Shows

Guns N' Roses Matt Sorum Covers Tom Petty Classic

Ozzy Osbourne Reflects On Meeting Randy Rhodes In TV Special Preview

Blue Oyster Cult Release 'That Was Me' Video

Foreigner Share 'Waiting For A Girl Like You' Video From Reunion Show

The Who Stream 'Tommy 'Highlights From Royal Albert Hall Show