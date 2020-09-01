.

The Agony Scene's Jay White Has Died

Keavin Wiggins | 09-01-2020

The Agony Scene

The Agony Scene took to social media on Tuesday morning (September 1st) to share the sad news that bass player Jay White had passed away from an undisclosed illness.

The band shared the following update with fans via Facebook, "It is with extremely heavy hearts that we regretfully inform you all of the passing of our friend and bandmate Jay White.

"Jay was a uniquely special individual who made a serious impact in his short time on this earth. He was a true force of nature that we will all miss dearly.

"Rest easy, we love you, Jay."


