Don't Believe In Ghosts Share New Song 'Still Holding On'

Don't Believe In Ghosts have released their new single "Still Holding On". The track is the follow-up to their previously released hit single "Living Like This".
Frontman Steven Nathan had the following to say about the new track, "Since I lost my brother to COVID 19 in April the world has looked and felt incredibly different.
"On top of the truly surreal nightmare this has all been, everything just feels out of place, it's a hard way to grieve and deal with all else we are dealing with.
"Still Holding On is about the changes and challenges in our lives how we must still find a purpose and keep going." Check out the song below:
Don't Believe In Ghosts Premiere New Song 'The Chase'
More Don't Believe In Ghosts News
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Takes Fans To 'HWY 666' With New Song- Issues Part With Singer Tyler Carter Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations- Metallica Make Chart History- more
The Georgia Thunderbolts - The Georgia Thunderbolts EP
RockPile: Neal Smith, Shadow & the Thrill, Limousine Beach and Vicious Rooster
Ozzy Osborne Was The Monster Under My Bed
MorleyView Deep Purple's Roger Glover
Jack Russell's Great White - Once Bitten Acoustic Bytes
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Takes Fans To 'HWY 666' With New Song
Issues Part With Singer Tyler Carter Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Yes Announce New Album 'The Royal Affair Tour, Live From Las Vegas'
Thin Lizzy Stream Unreleased Demo Of 1980 Chinatown Track
Former Guns N' Roses Guitarist Gilby Clarke Releases Quarantine Jam Video
The Veer Union and Defending Cain Release 'Slaves To The System' Video
Misery Index Ink Deal For New Album