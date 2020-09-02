Don't Believe In Ghosts Share New Song 'Still Holding On'

Don't Believe In Ghosts have released their new single "Still Holding On". The track is the follow-up to their previously released hit single "Living Like This".

Frontman Steven Nathan had the following to say about the new track, "Since I lost my brother to COVID 19 in April the world has looked and felt incredibly different.

"On top of the truly surreal nightmare this has all been, everything just feels out of place, it's a hard way to grieve and deal with all else we are dealing with.

"Still Holding On is about the changes and challenges in our lives how we must still find a purpose and keep going." Check out the song below:





