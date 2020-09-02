Issues Part With Singer Tyler Carter Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Issues have announced that they have parted ways with vocalist and co-founder Tyler Carter after allegations of grooming and sexual misconduct surfaced.
The group took to social media to break the news to fans. They wrote, "Recently we have become aware of allegations against Tyler Carter, of grooming and sexual misconduct.
"We, Josh, Sky, and AJ, will no longer be working with Tyler. We believe survivors." At press time, Carter had yet to issue public comments about the allegations of his parting with the band.
