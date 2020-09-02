Metallica Make Chart History

Thrash legends Metallica have made chart history after they have become the first artist to score No.1 tracks on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart in four different decades.
The band's "All Within My Hands", from their new "S&M2" release claimed the No. 1 spot on the chart dated, September 5, 2020, securing the historic milestone of topping the chart in 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s, according to Billboard.
The band scored their first No. 1 hit on the chart in June of 1996 with "Until It Sleeps", followed by "Hero Of The Day", and their cover of "Turn The Page" in the 1990s.
In the 2000s they had No. 1 hits with "No Leaf Clover," "I Disappear," "The Day That Never Comes," and "Cyanide". The 2010s saw them top the chart with "Hardwired" and "Atlas, Rise!".
