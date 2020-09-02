Slipknot's Corey Taylor Takes Fans To 'HWY 666' With New Song

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has released the next single from his forthcoming debut solo album, "CMFT", ahead of the record's release next month.
The new track is called "HWY 666" and has been released to all major digital retailers and streaming platforms and Corey has shared a lyric video for the song as well.
"HWY 666" is the third single from his first solo album, which is scheduled to be released on October 2nd. The new single follows "Black Eyes Blue" and "CMFT Must Be Stopped" [feat. Tech N9ne & Kid Bookie]. Watch the lyric video below:
