Touche Amore Release New Track 'I'll Be Your Host'

Touche Amore have released a new track entitled "I'll Be Your Host". The song comes from the group's off their forthcoming fifth studio album, "Lament", which is set to be released on October 9th.
Vocalist Jeremy Bolm had this to say about the track, "'I'll Be Your Host' is a song about the overwhelming nervousness I get when someone approaches me and talks to me about their dead loved ones.
"I feel horrible because I 100% understand why they're sharing it with me. It's hard having to stomach tragic story after tragic story while sometimes being asked advice when I absolutely don't have the answers." Check out the song below:
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Takes Fans To 'HWY 666' With New Song- Issues Part With Singer Tyler Carter Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations- Metallica Make Chart History- more
The Georgia Thunderbolts - The Georgia Thunderbolts EP
RockPile: Neal Smith, Shadow & the Thrill, Limousine Beach and Vicious Rooster
Ozzy Osborne Was The Monster Under My Bed
MorleyView Deep Purple's Roger Glover
Jack Russell's Great White - Once Bitten Acoustic Bytes
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Takes Fans To 'HWY 666' With New Song
Issues Part With Singer Tyler Carter Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Yes Announce New Album 'The Royal Affair Tour, Live From Las Vegas'
Thin Lizzy Stream Unreleased Demo Of 1980 Chinatown Track
Former Guns N' Roses Guitarist Gilby Clarke Releases Quarantine Jam Video
The Veer Union and Defending Cain Release 'Slaves To The System' Video
Misery Index Ink Deal For New Album