.

Issues Frontman Tyler Carter Addresses Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Michael Angulia | 09-03-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Issues

Former Issues frontman Tyler Carter has released a statement addressing the recent allegations of sexual misconduct that prompted the band to part ways with him.

Carter took to Twitter to share an image with the written statement. After acknowledging that he has made mistakes, he said, "I have never physically assaulted anyone in my life. But I can't deny that I have escalated conversations and abused my power, leaving people uncomfortable and I will not run and hide from it.

"I had my inboxes open for people to come and flirt with no thought of repercussions, and I blurred lines when engaging fans or strangers in conversation.

He continued, "I f***ed up. I made myself accessible, and I did not discipline myself at all. For this, I'm gravely remorseful." He goes on to explain his regret. Read his full statement here.


Related Stories


Issues Frontman Tyler Carter Addresses Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Issues Part With Singer Tyler Carter Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Ozzy Osbourne Shares He Is 'Getting Better' Following Health Issues

Issues Frontman Tyler Carter Covers Fleetwood Mac Classic

Supergroup The Villa (Woe Is Me, Issues, more) Release Debut Video

Issues Unplug For New Version Of 'Tapping Out'

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Issues PSA To Fans

Issues Release 'Rain' Video

Ozzy Osbourne Issues Mysterious Invitation To Fans

King's X Tour Plans Sidelined By Member's Heart Issues

More Issues News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Issues Frontman Tyler Carter Addresses Sexual Misconduct Allegations- Ace Frehley and John 5 Rock Beatles Classic- Metallica Looking At Options Of Making New Music- more

Reviews

The Georgia Thunderbolts - The Georgia Thunderbolts EP

RockPile: Neal Smith, Shadow & the Thrill, Limousine Beach and Vicious Rooster

Ozzy Osborne Was The Monster Under My Bed

MorleyView Deep Purple's Roger Glover

Jack Russell's Great White - Once Bitten Acoustic Bytes

advertisement
Latest News

Issues Frontman Tyler Carter Addresses Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Ace Frehley and John 5 Rock Beatles Classic

Metallica Looking At Options Of Making New Music Amid Pandemic

Bring Me The Horizon Release New Single and Video 'Obey'

Pearl Jam Release 'Alive' Video From The Home Shows

Zakk Wylde Streams His Cover Of Black Sabbath's 'The Wizard'

Marillion Couch Convention Coming This Weekend

Singled Out: Seaway's Big Vibe