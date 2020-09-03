Issues Frontman Tyler Carter Addresses Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Former Issues frontman Tyler Carter has released a statement addressing the recent allegations of sexual misconduct that prompted the band to part ways with him.

Carter took to Twitter to share an image with the written statement. After acknowledging that he has made mistakes, he said, "I have never physically assaulted anyone in my life. But I can't deny that I have escalated conversations and abused my power, leaving people uncomfortable and I will not run and hide from it.

"I had my inboxes open for people to come and flirt with no thought of repercussions, and I blurred lines when engaging fans or strangers in conversation.

He continued, "I f***ed up. I made myself accessible, and I did not discipline myself at all. For this, I'm gravely remorseful." He goes on to explain his regret. Read his full statement here.





