Former Issues frontman Tyler Carter has released a statement addressing the recent allegations of sexual misconduct that prompted the band to part ways with him.
Carter took to Twitter to share an image with the written statement. After acknowledging that he has made mistakes, he said, "I have never physically assaulted anyone in my life. But I can't deny that I have escalated conversations and abused my power, leaving people uncomfortable and I will not run and hide from it.
"I had my inboxes open for people to come and flirt with no thought of repercussions, and I blurred lines when engaging fans or strangers in conversation.
He continued, "I f***ed up. I made myself accessible, and I did not discipline myself at all. For this, I'm gravely remorseful." He goes on to explain his regret. Read his full statement here.
Issues Part With Singer Tyler Carter Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Ozzy Osbourne Shares He Is 'Getting Better' Following Health Issues
Issues Frontman Tyler Carter Covers Fleetwood Mac Classic
Supergroup The Villa (Woe Is Me, Issues, more) Release Debut Video
Issues Unplug For New Version Of 'Tapping Out'
Judas Priest's Rob Halford Issues PSA To Fans
Ozzy Osbourne Issues Mysterious Invitation To Fans
King's X Tour Plans Sidelined By Member's Heart Issues
Issues Frontman Tyler Carter Addresses Sexual Misconduct Allegations- Ace Frehley and John 5 Rock Beatles Classic- Metallica Looking At Options Of Making New Music- more
The Georgia Thunderbolts - The Georgia Thunderbolts EP
RockPile: Neal Smith, Shadow & the Thrill, Limousine Beach and Vicious Rooster
Ozzy Osborne Was The Monster Under My Bed
MorleyView Deep Purple's Roger Glover
Jack Russell's Great White - Once Bitten Acoustic Bytes
Issues Frontman Tyler Carter Addresses Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Ace Frehley and John 5 Rock Beatles Classic
Metallica Looking At Options Of Making New Music Amid Pandemic
Bring Me The Horizon Release New Single and Video 'Obey'
Pearl Jam Release 'Alive' Video From The Home Shows
Zakk Wylde Streams His Cover Of Black Sabbath's 'The Wizard'
Marillion Couch Convention Coming This Weekend
Singled Out: Seaway's Big Vibe