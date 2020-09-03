Metallica Looking At Options Of Making New Music Amid Pandemic

(hennemusic) Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich has revealed the band are considering working on new music during the pandemic, despite not be able to work together in the same location.

"We've been exchanging ideas back and forth," Ulrich tells the NME. "The hardest thing about being in four different spaces is that there's no software that can have us all play in real time to reach other. So I can play something and send it to the next guy and then he can play on it and he can send it to the next guy, or vice-versa, but we can't play at the same time so it takes the impulsivity and the momentary energy out of the occasion.

"I've talked to some people in technology about how close we are to being able to all play in real time with each other, but that hasn't been cracked yet. If it is, we'll maximize it, but for now, we're in this bubble for a couple of weeks, and we're looking forward to seeing if at some point this fall, we can get back into another bubble where we write and play and maybe even record - so we're looking forward to the possibilities on that one."

In May, Metallica streamed a home isolation video performance of their classic 1988 track, "Blackened"; the group recently performed on The Howard Stern Show and filmed a live show for the Encore Drive-In Nights series that was streamed at hundreds of drive-in and outdoor theaters across North America on August 29. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





