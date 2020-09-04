Metallica Working On Morphing Classic Song For Disney Film

Metallica's Lars Ulrich says that the band is working with composer James Newton Howard on a reworking of one of their "Black Album" songs for a Disney film.
Ulrich says that Howard is morphing their classic 1991 song "Nothing Else Matters" into a new orchestral version for the upcoming Disney film "Jungle Book".
Lars told Collider, "James Newton Howard, the man, the myth, the absolute legend. Considering what's he's done, it's an absolute honor to have done this with him, and we're excited for the world to hear it.
"It's kind of an interesting morph, because it's kind of, and I don't want to give too much of it away, but it's a very unusual morph in that it's kind of his arrangement of 'Nothing Else Matters' that we're playing.
"We wrote the song, but he took the song and rearranged it to fit something specific in the film, and obviously, I'm not going to give any of that away, but we then kind of took on his version of it. I think that's all that should be said."
