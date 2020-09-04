Nightwish Forced To Postpone Tour To 2021

Nightwish have announced that they have pushed back their European tour in support of their new album "Human. :II: Nature." until next spring due to the pandemic lockdown.

The band was originally set to launch the trek this November and December but will now be kicking things off in May of next year. Tuomas Holopainen had this to say, "During these most peculiar and challenging times we've been forced to reschedule our shows, and that's now also the case with the European leg of the Human :II: Nature. World tour.

"Please check the new dates below. This is a most unfortunate, but necessary move in order ensure everyone's safety and make the best out of this bizarreness that all of you and us are going through.

"It's not for forever, though, and The Caravan will soon be on the move again. Until then, take care of each other & see you all in the spring of 2021!" See the dates below:

5/1 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

5/2 - London, UK - SSE Arena Wembley

5/3 - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena

5/4 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena

5/5 - Dusseldorf, Germany - ISS Dome

5/7 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

5/8 - Stuttgart, Germany - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

5/9 - Amsterdam, Holland - Ziggo Dome

5/10 - Amsterdam, Holland - Ziggo Dome

5/12 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

5/14 - Milan, Italy - Lorenzini District

5/17 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

5/19 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena

5/20 - Prague, Czech Republic - 02 Arena

5/21 - Bamberg, Germany - Brose Arena

5/23 - Luxembourg - Rockhal

5/25 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

5/26 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle

5/27 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

5/29 - Gliwice, Poland - Arena

5/31 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Sportarena





