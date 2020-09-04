Singled Out: Sami Chohfi's Extraordinary World

Rocker and globe trotter Sami Chohfi just released his new album "Extraordinary World" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the new single and video for the title track "Extraordinary World." Here is the story:

Last year in mid 2019 I was in the beautiful and spiritual city of Siem Reap, Cambodia. It is a magical place, simple in the way of life of the people, and yet so complex in the architecture and history of the country. I met a kind man who was born without arms. He learned to make jewelry with just using his feet. What was even more inspiring was that he gave part of the money he earned back to his community. He reminded me that there is always hope, and that there is always a reason to love.

After meeting this beautiful soul I went back to my hotel and started writing Extraordinary World. The song became the title track to the album that I started writing back in 2018. The music video is very special to me because I filmed 80 percent of it myself using a hand held 4k camera the size of a Snickers bar. I came up with the concept of the video while I was in Armenia. I saw the face of an old lady who was just sitting on a park bench. The same bench she sat on every day while I was there. I could see the story of her life in her facial expressions. She was the inspiration to the concept of the music video.

Extraordinary World features the faces and the places that have inspired the creation of this album spanning over 5 continents. I feel over the last two years I have lived my best life because I was able to connect with some of the most unique and loving people all over the world. This video reminds me of how, despite any differences, all of us just want to be loved, accepted and remembered. I think the hardest person to please is ourselves. I wasn't truly happy until I realized that life is not as complicated as we make it. I remind myself to just love. Just breathe. Just play music. The rest will take care of itself.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here





