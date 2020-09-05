Singled Out: Meaghan Farrell's Just Me

Meaghan Farrell released her brand-new single and video called "Just Me" late last week and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

To be totally honest, this song started out being a song about a boy and ended up being a love letter to myself! I would get really embarrassed about some things that would just pop out of my mouth sometimes when I would talk to somebody I was interested in. I would get very nervous and not really make any sense (Or think I wasn't making any sense) and therefore, send me into a spiral of self-doubt and make me start to question my own worth all the while wishing I could run and hide.

I was lucky enough to write this song while in the midst of a major self-awakening. A personal growth. I am now VERY aware of how I operate. My quirks and my energy. My heart and my soul. My ups and downs. I know that I am a work in progress, like we all are.

But when I took a step back and saw that I thought I had to be something else in order for someone to like me, I slammed on the brakes and turned that sh*t around.

No one should ever make you feel like you are not enough. Just turn all that love back into you. Call your bluff. Embrace all the weird and wild and wonderful within you because , it's just you sometimes!

