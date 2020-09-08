AC/DC's Brian Johnson Meets Dave Grohl TV Special Coming

AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson and Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl are the focus of a new documentary that will premiere on the Sky Arts network on September 17th.

The doc was filmed at Grohl's Studio 606 in Southern California and the network shared this synopsis: It's a meeting of rock legends as AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson meets Foo Fighters lead singer and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl at the Foos' LA studio to share stories about life on the road."

"There's never been a stronger need or demand for the arts, nor a more important time to champion and celebrate creativity," says Sky Arts director Philip Edgar-Jones of the UK network's upcoming transition to a free platform.

"That's why we're throwing open the doors to make Sky Arts a free channel. During lockdown, we've seen audiences to the channel increase by 50 percent and our weekly live paint-along show, 'Portrait Artist Of The Week', reached 4.6 million people with over 20,000 portraits painted.

"As a free to air channel, I hope that Sky Arts can help arts organizations and cultural institutions of all shapes and sizes across the U.K., providing them with a platform to create and showcase their work to a broad audience." Visit the show page here.





