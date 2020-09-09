Greg Lake Anthology Coming In October

BMG have announced that they will be releasing a career spanning collection from Greg Lake (The Shame, The Shy Limbs, King Crimson, Emerson Lake & Palmer) on October 23rd. We were sent the following details:
"The Anthology' has many notable highlights: for starters there's the hugely collectable Psych 45 'Love' that Lake recorded in 1969 whilst with the Shy Limbs, alongside carefully curated treasures from ELP's hit albums, notably 'Take A Pebble', 'C'est La Vie' and 'Lucky Man'. No Anthology would be complete without that much-loved solo hit 'I Believe In Father Christmas', the inclusion of King Crimson's '21st Schizoid Man', 'Peace' and 'In The Court Of The Crimson King', plus Greg's re-recording of the old ELP favorite 'Closer To Believing' which he made towards the end of his life and can be heard on CD2.
'The Anthology' is presented as a deluxe 2CD hardback set and on double gatefold vinyl. Inside is an extended essay from author Chris Welch alongside a host of unseen photographs alongside contributions from ELP manager Stewart Young and Greg Lake's wife of 40 years, Regina Lake, and many heartfelt tributes from other friends and colleagues. See the tracklisting below:
GREG LAKE - THE ANTHOLOGY CD ONE (& DIGITAL):
1. King Crimson - Peace - A Beginning
From the album In the Wake of Poseidon by King Crimson, 1970
2. The Shame - Don't Go 'Way Little Girl (Single Mix)
From The Shame single 'Don't Go 'Way Little Girl', 1967
3. The Shy Limbs - Love (Single Mix)
From The Shy Limbs single 'Reputation', 1969
4. King Crimson - The Court of the Crimson King (Live at the Fillmore West, San Francisco,
From the album Epitaph by King Crimson, 1997
5. Emersion, Lake & Palmer Take A Pebble
From the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album Emerson Lake & Palmer, 1970
6. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Lucky Man
From the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album Emerson Lake & Palmer, 1970
7. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - The Only Way (Hymn)
From the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album Tarkus, 1971
8. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Oh My Father (2012 Stereo Mix)
Extra track from the 2016 deluxe edition of the the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album Tarkus, originally released in 1971
9. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - The Great Gates Of Kiev (Live at Newcastle City Hall, 26th March 1971)
From the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album Pictures At An Exhibition, 1971
10. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - From The Beginning
From the Emersion, Lake & Palmer album Trilogy, 1972
11. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Trilogy (First Section)
From the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album Trilogy, 1972
12. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - The Endless Enigma (Part Two)
From the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album Trilogy, 1972
13. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Still ... You Turn Me On
From the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album Brain Salad Surgery, 1973
14. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - 'Epitaph' from Tarkus: vi. Battlefield (Live, 1973/74)
From the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album Welcome back, my friends, to the show that never ends ~ Ladies and Gentlemen, 1974
15. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - I Believe In Father Christmas (Original Single Version)
From the Greg Lake single 'I Believe In Father Christmas', 1975
16. Greg Lake - Closer To Believing (Final Version, 2016)
Previously unreleased 2016 version. Originally from the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album Works Volume 1, 1977
GREG LAKE - THE ANTHOLOGY DISC TWO (& DIGITAL):
1. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - C'est La Vie
From the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album Works Volume 1, 1977
2. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Lend Your Love To Me Tonight
From the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album Works Volume 1, 1977
3. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Watching Over You
From the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album Works Volume 2, 1977
4. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - For You
From the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album Love Beach, 1978
5. Greg Lake - Black And Blue
From the Greg Lake album Greg Lake, 1981
6. Greg Lake - It Hurts
From the Greg Lake album Greg Lake, 1981
7. Greg Lake - Haunted
From the Greg Lake album Manoeuvres, 1983
8. Greg Lake - Slave To Love
From the Greg Lake album Manoeuvres, 1983
9. Emerson, Lake & Powell - Touch And Go
From the Emerson, Lake & Powell album Emerson, Lake & Powell, 1986
10. Greg Lake & Geoff Downes - Affairs Of The Heart
From the Greg Lake & Geoff Downes album Ride The Tiger, 2015
11. Emersion, Lake & Palmer - Paper Blood
From the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album Black Moon, 1992
12. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Daddy
From the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album In The Hot Seat, 1994
13. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - The Sage (1994 Studio Version)
Extra track from the 2016 deluxe edition of the Emerson, Lake & Palmer album Pictures At An Exhibition, originally released in 1971
14. Greg Lake - 21st Century Schizoid Man (Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London, UK, 5th November 1981)
From the Greg Lake album London '81, by Greg Lake, originally released in 1995
15. Greg Lake - I Talk To The Wind (Live from the 'Songs Of A Lifetime Tour', USA, 2012)
From the Greg Lake album Songs Of A Lifetime, 2013. Venue unknown
16. Greg Lake - Karn Evil 9 1st Impression - Part 2 (Live at Teatro Municipale, Piacenza, Italy, 28th November 2012)
From the Greg Lake album Live in Piacenza, 2017
17. King Crimson - Peace - An End
From the album In the Wake of Poseidon by King Crimson, 1970
