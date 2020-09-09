Neil Young To Launch Official Bootleg Series With 1970 Carnegie Hall Show

(hennemusic) Neil Young will launch an official bootleg series this fall with his debut performance at New York's Carnegie Hall in 1970. The solo acoustic show took place on December 4, 1970, three months after he issued his third album, "After The Gold Rush."

"Listening to existing bootlegs, it seems that all the bootleggers got the second Carnegie Hall show," Young writes on the Neil Young Archives. "There was one at 8:00 pm and one at midnight [about 27 hours later]. No one got that first one â€" the first time I walked onstage at Carnegie Hall, blowing my own 25-year-old mind.

"We have both show masters. That earliest show, the one no one made a bootleg of (that we can find), is the best one by a lot. Listening to it now, I hear things in my voice I've never heard before, singing those songs before they were recorded. After they are recorded, I seem to follow the recorded arrangement, but these takes are before those recordings."

"This one â€" Carnegie Hall, December 4th, 1970, is very special to me," he continues. "Change happens fast. As I have gone through these early bootlegs, Carnegie Hall, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion [2/1/70], Royce Hall [1/30/71] and others, they show a change, something you can hear â€" an evolution. My first time playing harmonica â€" Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, is heard as well as what the harmonica replaced â€" heard on earlier shows. That was interesting to me because I don't remember exactly when I started playing harp until I heard that. At Carnegie Hall, I hear myself doing a new song, one about my ranch I had just moved to â€" 'Old Man.' Time flies." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





